Akron RubberDucks left fielder Dorssys Paulino high-fives his teammates after bringing in a run against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the seventh inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks pitcher Luis Lugo throws against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks left fielder Dorssys Paulino sticks his tongue out at shortstop Yu-Cheng Chang after Chang made the last out against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Akron RubberDucks grounds crew entertains the crowd with some dancing during the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels before the seventh inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks third baseman Joe Sever runs to third-base against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks third baseman Joe Sever (left) talks with manager Mark Budzinski while at third-base against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks left fielder Dorssys Paulino sprints to third-base against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the seventh inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks pitcher Mitch Brown pitches against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the seventh inning on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Young RubberDucks fans dance and cheer in the stands during Education Day on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. The RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)