Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron RubberDucks fans Kelly (left) and Wendy Shumaker of Newcomerstown take shelter from the cold temperatures at Canal Park during the home opener against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks manager Mark Budzinski waves to fans in the stands while riding in on a Corvette before the home opener against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks owner Ken Babby hands out a souvenir to fans during the home opener against the Bowie Baysox Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander (left) presents a championship ring to Greg Allen before the home opener against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twenty one year Akron RubberDucks season ticket holders Pat Fiocca (left) and Tom Ball unveil the championship banner before the home opener against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bowie Baysox second baseman Sean Coyle directs Akron RubberDucks fan Jacob Geist, 3, of Kent, as he ran on the infield during a Northern Ohio Honda Dealers promotion he was participating in on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)