Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron RubberDucks radio announcer Dave Wilson holds a photo of his son Grant who was killed by a drunk driver in a December car accident. Wilson was in his booth before the game against Portland on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Akron, Ohio, at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks radio announcer Dave Wilson calls the game against Portland for 1350 AM radio on Friday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks radio announcer Dave Wilson gets ready to call the game against Portland for 1350 AM radio on Friday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks radio announcer Dave Wilson holds a photo of his son Grant who was killed by a drunk driver in a December car accident. Wilson was in his booth before the game against Portland on Friday in Akron at Canal Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)