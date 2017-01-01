Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pitcher D.J. Brown accepts his Akron RubberDucks championship ring from General Manager Jim Pfander before the home opener against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks D.J. Brown catches a football while warming up before practice at Canal Park on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks catcher Francisco Mejia hands the ball to pitcher D.J. Brown as he takes the mound in relief against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)