Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan pins a Russ Pry button on his suit before a building dedication ceremony at the Summit County government office building. Pry, the former Summit County Executive, passed away one year ago to the day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Councilman Donnie Kamer (left) and County Councilman David Hamilton do the unveiling as the Summit County government dedicates its office building and renames it the Russell M. Pry Building . Pry, the former Summit County Executive, passed away one year ago to the day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Congressman Tim Ryan, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro listen as Steve Zimmerman, assistant director Job and Family Services, talks about his boss and friend during the dedication ceremony of the Russell M. Pry Building. Pry, the former Summit County Executive, passed away one year ago to the day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro gives welcoming remarks as the county government dedicates its office building and renames it the Russell M. Pry Building on Monday. Pry, the former Summit County Executive, passed away one year ago to the day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moriah Cheatham (left) gets a kiss from Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro after receiving one of two Russell M. Pry memorial scholarships on Monday. Ryan Robinson was the other recipient. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Congressman Tim Ryan (left) stops for a photo with Joe Pry, brother, after the dedication of the Russell M. Pry Building on Monday. Pry, the former Summit County Executive, passed away one year ago to the day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)