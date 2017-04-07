Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site Friday, April 7, 2017, an aerial view shows shelters for aircraft at a Syrian airbase after it was hit by US strike in Syria. Russia reacted to U.S. military strikes on its ally Syria Friday by cutting a hotline intended to prevent midair incidents, a response that demonstrates Moscow's readiness to defy Washington. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)
In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site Friday, April 7, 2017, an aerial view shows a Syrian airbase after it was hit by US strike in Syria. Russia reacted to U.S. military strikes on its ally Syria Friday by cutting a hotline intended to prevent midair incidents, a response that demonstrates Moscow's readiness to defy Washington. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)
In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site Friday, April 7, 2017, an aerial view shows shelters for aircraft at a Syrian airbase after it was hit by US strike in Syria. Russia reacted to U.S. military strikes on its ally Syria Friday by cutting a hotline intended to prevent midair incidents, a response that demonstrates Moscow's readiness to defy Washington. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)