Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, foreground left, gestures speaking in court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Many Western countries have condemned the arrests and called for the release of those sentenced to jail, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent foe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A leading associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov smiles in a court room during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 31, 2017. More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested in Moscow, and many of them also have been sentenced to brief jail terms and fines. Volkov, who is serving a 10-day sentence, attends the court hearing on his appeal, which was declined. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, foreground left, waits to hear a sentence in court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Many Western countries have condemned the arrests and called for the release of those sentenced to jail, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent foe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, shows a V-sign for the media in court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western calls for the release of jailed protesters, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in his first public comments about a wave of nationwide rallies against government corruption. (AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Many Western countries have condemned the arrests and called for the release of those sentenced to jail, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent foe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)