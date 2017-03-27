Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears in court in Moscow Monday March 27, 2017. Navalny's appearance in court comes a day after being detained at a major opposition rally against government corruption that he led the previous day. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has lashed out at protest organizers, blaming them for putting lives at risk by inviting people to unsanctioned demonstrations. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)
Police help a wounded comrade during fighting with protesters in Pushkin Square, downtown Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Thousands of people crowded into Moscow's Pushkin Square on Sunday for an unsanctioned protest against the Russian government, the biggest gathering in a wave of nationwide protests that were the most extensive show of defiance in years. (AP Photo/Artem Lunev)
A protester with trainers on his neck, which has become symbol of corruption, is detained in Moscow on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The protests Sunday focused on reports by Navalny's group claiming that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards. The alleged luxuries include a house for raising ducks, so many placards in Sunday's protests featured mocking images of yellow duck toys. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
In this photo provided by Evgeny Feldman, Alexei Navalny is detained by police in downtown Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Russia's leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his supporters aim to hold anti-corruption demonstrations throughout Russia. But authorities are denying permission and police have warned they won't be responsible for "negative consequences" or unsanctioned gatherings. (Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign photo via AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to press in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 27, 2017. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is making a court appearance Monday, a day after being detained at a major opposition rally on Sunday. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)