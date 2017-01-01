Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches an RBI sacrifice fly against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet during the third inning of a game in July 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall runs for a double in the fourth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, in July 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer watches his ball after hitting a three-run double off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in the first inning of a game in July 2017, in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer singles off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez during the second inning in a game in July 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)