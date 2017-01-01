Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson slides safely into third base after tagging up at second base as umpire Toby Basner looks on during the first inning of a spring game against the Oakland Athletics March 16, in Goodyear, Ariz. Jackson is one of the few new kids on the block as much of the Indians roster returns from a team that took the Chicago Cubs to Game 7 in the World Series. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates after his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, Oct. 14, 2016 in Cleveland. With the core of the 2016 team returning the celebration should continue this season for the Indians. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)