Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (11) stretches to make the catch on an infield fly hit by Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez during the eighth inning of a game TApril 4, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his solo home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning of a game, June 24, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (left) tags out Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez at third during the sixth inning of a game April 4, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)