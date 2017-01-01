Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Robert Rodgers apologizes to Salvation Army Corps Officer and Pastor Captain James Jones for shooting Jones last December before Rodgers is sentenced to 12 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger Monday in Akron. He was also sentenced for a heroin overdose death as well as the triple shooting in which Jones was injured at an Akron barbershop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert Rodgers listens to Salvation Army Corps Officer and Pastor Captain James Jones as Jones tells him that he forgives Rodgers for shooting him last December before Rodgers is sentenced to 12 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger Monday in Akron,. He was also sentenced for a heroin overdose death as well as the triple shooting in which Jones was injured at an Akron barbershop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert Rodgers (right) stands next to his attorney Charles Quinn as he is sentenced to 12 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger Monday in Akron. He was sentenced for a heroin overdose death and a triple shooting at an Akron barbershop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Salvation Army Corps Officer and Pastor Captain James Jones as Jones is hugged outside the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger after she sentenced Robert Rodgers to 12 years in prison Monday in Akron. He was also sentenced for a heroin overdose death as well as the triple shooting in which Jones was injured at an Akron barbershop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Salvation Army Corps Officer and Pastor Captain James Jones recounts being injured in a triple shooting by Robert Rodgers after was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger Monday in Akron. Rodgers was also sentenced for a heroin overdose death as well as the triple shooting in which Jones was injured at an Akron barbershop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)