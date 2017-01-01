Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, a man holds a Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after dipping it in water to test its waterproofing features at a roadshow booth outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Samsung Electronics said in a statement Tuesday it will recover gold and other metals in the recalled Galaxy Note 7 and retrieve components from the fire-prone phones to reduce wastes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are displayed at its shop in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics said in a statement Tuesday, it will recover gold and other metals in the recalled Galaxy Note 7 and retrieve components from the fire-prone phones to reduce wastes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)