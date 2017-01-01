Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michael Angel moves furniture from his home at Parkview resort as Clear Lake inundates the shoreline with flooding, Tuesday in Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
In this Tuesday Murdock Carson, a resident of Driftwood Mobile Home Park in Modesto, Calif. moves a friend's freezer in preparation for the trailer being pulled out. The park has been subjected to rising water from the adjacent Tuolumne River. (Joan Barnett Lee /The Modesto Bee via AP)