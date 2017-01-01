Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Detroit Tigers' Phil Coke reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson to end Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 3-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson steals second as Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta waits for the throw in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Yankees' Raul Ibanez is tagged out trying to steal second base by Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila attempts to catch a pop-up by New York Yankees' Raul Ibanez in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. Umpire in background is Rob Drake (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Detroit Tigers' Phil Coke, right, and Alex Avila celebrate after beating the New York Yankees 3-0 in Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya )
Detroit Tigers' Anibal Sanchez reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Jayson Nix, in background, to end the seventh inning of Game 2 of the American League championship series Sunday in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)