Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Santa rolls toys into Findley Elementary School with a surprise put together by the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes on Wednesday in Akron. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Findley Elementary School Kindergarden students (from left) Shyna Tamang, Aisha Be, and Andy Roblero-Bamaca, check out their new toys from the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes on Wednesday in Akron. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students from Findley Elementary School wait in line after being surprised to receive toys from the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes on Wednesday in Akron. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Findley Elementary School kindergarden students (from left) Shyna Tamang, Aisha Be, Andy Roblero-Bamaca, and Carmelo Felding, stand outside their classroom after receiving toys from the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes on Wednesday in Akron. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)