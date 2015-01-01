Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are greeted by Akron Children's Hospital patients and family on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Santa and Mrs. Claus ride up the escalator at Akron Children's Hospital in preparation to visit with patients on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patient Luke White, 8, of Green is surprised with a gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus at Akron Children's Hospital on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Talia Fiocca, 9, gets a kiss on the head form Santa after he arrives at Akron Children's Hospital by helicopter to visit patients on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by helicopter at Akron Children's Hospital to visit patients on Friday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Akron Children's patient Liam Fiocca, 6, and siblings Talia Fiocca, 9, and Tatum Fiocca, 4, held by mother Alexis Fiocca watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus prepare to land by helicopter at Akron Children's Hospital to visit patients on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Santa holds 3-week old patient Silas Squires of Cumberland on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patient Christopher Johnson, 11-months, held by his mom, Marshirie Neal, is surprised by Santa at Akron Children's Hospital on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patient Paityn Merkins, 4, is surprised with a stuffed reindeer from Santa at Akron Children's Hospital as her dad Kris Merkins watches on Friday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)