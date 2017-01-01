Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buchtel's Tyesha Wade, 18, gets a makeover from LJFF's Toni Montgomery at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An East High Schooler makes her way through the racks of dresses at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tyesha Wade, 18, checks out her makeover in a mirror at the Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Prom-bound high schoolers look through racks of dresses at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Asianae Sommerville, 18, smiles while trying on a prom dress with Savannah James at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East High School's Brittany Wilson, 19, smiles while looking at a prom dress with Savannah James at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bechtel's Brianna Jones, 18, looks for a prom dress at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.