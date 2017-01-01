Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Team "We Suck Less" stops at the University of Akron Polymer Building to document their find during the 10 Easter Kegs event on Saturday in Akron. (From left) are Mike Ritenour, Karen Ritenour, Brian Miller, and Jim Wamelink. The team finished in 15th place. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jameson Reeves, owner of Full Grip Games talks about hosting a stop for the 10 Easter Kegs event on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
"The Kegerators" stop to document their find at Charles Goodyear Park during the 10 Easter Kegs event on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two teams converge at Charles Goodyear Park at the same time to document their stop in the 10 Easter Kegs event on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)