Joe Gingo, chairman, president, CEO of A. Schulman Inc. talks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the company's new headquarters Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening new A. Schulman Inc. headquarters was held on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Fairlawn Mayor Bill Roth, Joe Gingo, chairman, president, CEO of A. Schulman Inc. and Mike Ritenour, president of Landridge Development cut the ribbon during a ceremony to mark the opening of the new A. Schulman Inc. headquarters Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)