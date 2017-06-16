Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this photo dated Friday, June 16, 2017, researcher Eva-Maria Geigl works in her laboratory, in Paris, France. Researchers analyzed DNA from 209 ancient cats as old as 9,000 years from Europe, Africa and Asia, including some ancient Egyptian cat mummies. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
In this photo dated Friday, June 16, 2017, researcher Eva-Maria Geigl works in her laboratory, in Paris, France. A DNA study reached back thousands of years to track that conquest and found evidence of two major dispersals from the Middle East, in which people evidently took cats with them "They are direct witnesses of the situation in the past,'' said Eva-Maria Geigl of the Jacques Monod Institute in Paris. She and colleagues also looked at 28 modern feral cats from Bulgaria and east Africa. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
FILE - In a Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 file photo, Elsa, a kitten, recovers at the Denver Dumb Friends League animal shelter, in Denver. A DNA study reached back thousands of years to track the spread domesticated cats through the ancient human world and found evidence of two major dispersals from the Middle East, in which people evidently took cats with them. Genetic signatures the felines had on those journeys are still seen in most modern-day breeds. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)