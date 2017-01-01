Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Green High School students examine a gravestone at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green senior Kayla Fisher (center) traces over the Klinefelter gravestone alongside junior Jessica Shell (right) at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green students and faculty examine gravestones at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green science teacher John Berry (center) examines grounds near the fence alongside his students at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green senior Kayla Fisher traces over a grave at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Dr. Timothy Matney (right) and Professor Jerrad Lancaster work with a electrical resistance meter at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green senior Rachel Watson (right) and junior Ian Fuller (left) map out a gravestone at Klinefelter Cemetery on Saturday in Green. University of Akron archeology professor Dr. Timothy Matney teamed up with Green High School science students and University of Akron students to survey the city's first cemetery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)