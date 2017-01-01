Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (left) Washington Wizards' Martell Webster (center) and Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson vie for a loose ball in the third quarter of an NBA preseason game in Oct. 2012, in Cleveland. The Wizards won 99-95. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers (left to right) Anderson Varejao and Tristan Thompson battle for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks center Samuel Dalembert during first quarter action in their preseason game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in Oct. 2012, in Canton, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving,( right)and Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday fight for ball control in the first half of a preseason basketball game in Oct. 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo H. Rumph Jr)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (17) loses control of the ball after being fouled by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of a preseason basketball game in Oct. 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo H. Rumph Jr)