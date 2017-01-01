Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ausra Kaminskas shows off the Kat Handbag by Urban Moxy at the end of the runway during Sunday's Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Prateek Sethi and Max Turner of Chameleon Bags assist a potential customer prior to the start of Sunday's Realize Fashion Show in Independence. Video crews were on-sight to film the fashion show for Viceland's documentary series "States of Undress." Sunday . (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ashley Smith poses at the end of the runway as she models the Universal Wrap made by Lethal Lace during Sunday's Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A variety of custom Glock holsters and magazine holders made by Ricky's Holsters in Cuyahoga Falls for sale at Sunday's 2017 Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Former Cleveland Brown and WNIR radio talk show host, Bob Golic, demonstrates how useful the iBag messenger bag is on the runway during Sunday's Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A model lifts up his shirt to reveal a replica Ruger LCPII holstered behind his back during Sunday's Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A selection of rings made from .44 and .45 Auto caliber rounds handmade by Bullet Jewelry Designs in Youngstown for sale prior to the Realize Fashion Show in Independence, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)