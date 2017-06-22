Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017, as Senate Republicans work on a health reform bill. Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.