In this image from video provided by C-SPAN2, the final Senate vote, with Vice President Mike Pence's vote, to start debate to tear down much of the Obama health care law, Tuesday on the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington. (C-SPAN2 via AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday after speaking on the Senate floor as he steers the Senate toward a crucial vote on the Republican health care bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine is surrounded by reporters as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday before a test vote on the Republican health care bill. The bill has faced opposition and challenges within the Republican ranks, including by Collins. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. watches at left as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, after the Senate voted on health care legislation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Mike Pence (center) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (left) arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday for the Senate vote on health care legislation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday as the Senate was to vote on moving head on health care with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama's law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)