Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) tells reporters he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., center, who has expressed opposition to his own party's health care bill, walks to a policy meeting as the Senate Republican legislation teeters on the brink of collapse, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., needs 50 members of his conference to back the GOP health care bill in order to pass it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine reflects on the news from the Congressional Budget Office analysis that could imperil GOP leaders' hopes of pushing their health care the plan through the chamber this week, Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday about the health care bill. In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on their prized health care bill Tuesday until at least next month, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debate. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)