Mechanic Cummins Brown points out rust on one of the busses in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools fleet in the bus garage Friday. The 15 year old busses have had to be patched and repatched to control the rust corrosion, but the small amount of rust showing is just the tip of the iceberg to the corrosion underneath. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students walking home or to a parent's car pass in front of the busses parked in front of Gilbert Roberts Middle School Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A rusted out school bus passenger seat frame on the screen of bus mechanic Cummins Brown in the bus garage Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A rusted back panel and door of one of the busses in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools fleet at the bus garage Friday. The small amount of rust showing is just the tip of the iceberg to the corrosion underneath. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A rusted door on one of the busses in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools fleet in the bus garage Friday. The small amount of rust showing is just the tip of the iceberg to the corrosion underneath. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The rusted undercarriage of one of the busses in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools fleet in the bus garage Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)