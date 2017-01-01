Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 3, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other as they walk at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday. Modi's visit to Russia comes amid he and other world leaders expressed commitment to fighting climate change after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. might pull out of the Paris climate accords. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)