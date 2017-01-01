Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Patrick and Jennifer Walsh of Akron enjoy the Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators game with their dog Sailor during Bark in the Park night on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Minnie, a mineature pincher, dons a OSU hat for the Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators Bark in the Park on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. Stacey McCallister of Canton is the owner. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Harrisburg Senators Alec Keller is forced at second by Akron RubberDucks second baseman Tyler Krieger as he turns the double play to get Senators Yadiel Hernandez at first in the first inning Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)