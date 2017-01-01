Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Springfield's pitcher Quartni Whited talks with her mother Tammy Whited (far right), during a break between games at the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Springfield's pitcher Quartni Whited (34, batting during the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium Pony Field against Canfield H.S. on Sunday, April 14, 2013 in Akron, Ohio (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Springfield's pitcher Quartni Whited (34, throws the ball, during the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium Pony Field against Canfield H.S. on Sunday, April 14, 2013 in Akron, Ohio (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)