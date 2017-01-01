Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brogan Rafferty, 17, enters Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom to reschedule his sentencing after being convicted on 24 out of 25 counts for his involvement in the Craigslist Murders on Monday, November 5, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. Rafferty will return at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2012 to be sentenced. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
