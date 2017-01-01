Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania look at the frescoed ceilings during their visit to the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, Wednesday. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of the private audience with President Donald Trump, at the Vatican, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Protesters dressed as the Statue of Liberty march under a US flag during a demonstration in the center of Brussels on Wednesday. Demonstrators marched in Brussels ahead of a visit of US President Donald Trump and a NATO heads of state summit which will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Protesters hold banners as they gather during a demonstration in the center of Brussels on Wednesday. Demonstrators marched in Brussels ahead of a visit of US President Donald Trump and a NATO heads of state summit which will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Protesters gather during a demonstration in the center of Brussels on Wednesday. Demonstrators marched in Brussels ahead of a visit of US President Donald Trump and a NATO heads of state summit which will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)