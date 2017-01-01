Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Palestinians pray outside the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday. Thousands of Muslims prayed Friday in the streets near a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City, kneeling on mats spread on cobble stone to protest the installation of metal detectors at the holy site. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Palestinians run away from tear gas thrown by Israeli police officers outside Jerusalem's Old City, Friday. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinian youths hurl stones towards Israeli police officers during clashes in Jerusalem, Friday. A Jerusalem hospital spokeswoman says a Palestinian has been killed by live fire during confrontations with Israeli police in the city. Bayan Baidoun of Mukassed Hospital says this brings to two the number of Palestinians killed Friday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinian protesters take a cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)
The number of Summit County residents who showed up in emergency rooms after overdosing on drugs this week ticked up slightly over last, but remained less than the recent trend, a weekly report by public health officials shows.