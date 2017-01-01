Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A 175 ton ladle (left) filled with scrap metal awaits its turn go be heated by electrodes lowered into the ladle, during a tour of the Timken Faircrest Steel Plant. At a meeting today shareholders supported the non-binding shareholder proposal to spin off the company's Steel business. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said.
.
(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seen through the window, an overflow crowd resulted in some shareholders watching the proceedings from the lobby of the Timken Company Headquarters where shareholders voted on whether to spin off the Canton company's steel division. The ballot proposal by CalSTRS and Relational Investors is opposed by Timken management but passed 53 percent to 47 percent. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce their next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shareholders leave the Timken Company Headquarters in Canton where they voted 53 percent to 47 percent to spin off the company's steel division. The ballot proposal by CalSTRS and Relational Investors was opposed by Timken management but passed 53 percent to 47 percent. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce their next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Philip Larrieu with CalSTRS presented the proposal to spin off the Canton company's steel division at the shareholders meeting at Timken Company Headquarters. Timken shareholders supported the non-binding shareholder proposal. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Timken Company Headquarters at 1835 Dueber Avenue. Shareholders supported the non-binding shareholder proposal to spin off the company's Steel business. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
People enter the Timken Company Headquarters on Dueber Avenue at the meeting of shareholders today. Shareholders supported the non-binding shareholder proposal to spin off the company's Steel business. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
People enter the Timken Company Headquarters at 1835 Dueber Avenue for the 109th annual meeting of shareholders today. Shareholders supported the non-binding shareholder proposal to spin off the company's Steel business. The board will evaluate the views of our shareholders and announce next steps within 45 days, chairman Tim Timken said. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)