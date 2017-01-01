Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A truck involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of Boneta and Fixler Road rests in a yard on Fixler Road on Wednesday in Sharon Township. The intersection is a two-way stop. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Responders stand in a yard on Fixler Road where a two-car accident at the intersection of Boneta and Fixler Road occurred on Wednesday in Sharon Township. The intersection is a two-way stop. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.