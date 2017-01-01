Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws in the first inning in a home opener baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 8, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez out of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, right, talks with catcher Carlos Santana in the fifth inning of a home opener baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)