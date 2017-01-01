Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Blue Jays' Maicer Izturis (right) rounds the bases after he homers to right off a pitch from the Cleveland Indians' Ubaldo Jimenez (30) during the third inning in Toronto on Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians' Mark Reynolds hits a solo homer off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Sergio Santos during 11th inning in Toronto on Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young
Cleveland Indians' Mark Reynolds celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Mark Buehrle during the fourth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)