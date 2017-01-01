Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Venezuela's Asdrubal Cabrera waits on the on-deck circle during the seventh inning of an exhibition baseball game against the New York Mets, March 6 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Venezuela won 14-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Dominican Republic pitcher Fernando Rodney (right) celebrates with catcher Carlos Santana after the Dominican Republic defeated the United States 3-1 in the second round of the World Baseball Classic, March 14 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Venezuela's Asdrubal Cabrera (right) scores on a double hit by Pablo Sandoval as Dominican Republic's catcher Carlos Santana reacts in the 3rd inning of their World Baseball Classic first round game in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7. The Dominican Republic won 9-3. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Dominican Republic's Carlos Santana (right) and Nelson Cruz celebrate after both scored on a double of Alejandro de Aza in the 7th inning of the World Baseball Classic first round game against Venezuela in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7. The Dominican Republic won 9-3. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Dominican Republic's Carlos Santana falls after swinging at a pitch against Italy during the World Baseball Classic game in Miami, March 12. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)