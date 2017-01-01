Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A retail store at the CambridgeSide Galleria mall in Cambridge, Mass., advertises holiday sale, Monday. Although fresh data on the holiday shopping season is expected in coming days, early figures point to a ho-hum season for retailers despite last-ditch efforts to lure shoppers over the final weekend before Christmas. And with concerns about the economy and the looming fiscal cliff weighing on the minds of already cautious shoppers, analyst say stores will need to offer once in a lifetime blowouts to clear out inventory. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FedEx courier Andrew Standeven makes last minute deliveries to businesses at the CambridgeSide Galleria mall in Cambridge, Mass., Monday. Although fresh data on the holiday shopping season is expected in coming days, early figures point to a ho-hum season for retailers despite last-ditch efforts to lure shoppers over the final weekend before Christmas. And with concerns about the economy and the looming fiscal cliff weighing on the minds of already cautious shoppers, analyst say stores will need to offer once in a lifetime blowouts to clear out inventory. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A woman rides the escalator past a giant holiday ornament at the CambridgeSide Galleria mall in Cambridge, Mass., Monday, Dec. 24, 2012. Although fresh data on the holiday shopping season is expected in coming days, early figures point to a ho-hum season for retailers despite last-ditch efforts to lure shoppers over the final weekend before Christmas. And with concerns about the economy and the looming �fiscal cliff� weighing on the minds of already cautious shoppers, analyst say stores will need to offer �once in a lifetime� blowouts to clear out inventory. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)