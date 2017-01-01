Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Head Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot (center) with other coaches watches the telecast, during the University of Akron's NCAA Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday. Akron will play Virginia Commonwealth University this coming Thursday at Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Head Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot (center) addresses the crowd, during the University of Akron's NCAA Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday. Akron will play Virginia Commonwealth University this coming Thursday at Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Head Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot (bottom center) is interviewed by the media, during the University of Akron's NCAA Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday. Akron will play Virginia Commonwealth University this coming Thursday at Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Head Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot (left) signs a poster for Stanley Dembosky, 15 of Akron, during the University of Akron's NCAA Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday. Akron will play Virginia Commonwealth University this coming Thursday at Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)