Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mary Lou Van Sise stands at the entrance to the Van Sise Reserve, land that a relative donated many years ago to the village of Silver Lake. She is opposed to the village's plan to kill deer and also says that the village does not want to maintain the property as a nature preserve. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Lou Van Sise walks on her property Wednesday in Silver Lake. She is opposed to the village's plan to kill whitetail deer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Long time Silver Lake residents Maureen Haas (left) and Vicky Marimon say they have never experienced a problem with the deer in the village as they stand in Van Sise Reserve Wednesday in Silver Lake. The village plans to kill deer in order to control the population. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Lou Van Sise stands in the Van Sise Reserve, land that a relative donated many years ago to the village of Silver Lake. She is opposed to the village's plan to kill deer and also says that the village does not want to maintain the property as a nature preserve as she stands along the road leading to the village's storage area for mulch. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Lou Van Sise stands in the Van Sise Reserve, land that a relative donated many years ago to the village of Silver Lake. She is opposed to the village's plan to kill deer and also says that the village does not want to maintain the property as a nature preserve as she stands in front of the village's storage area of mulch. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Lou Van Sise is opposed to the killing of deer in Silver Lake. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)