Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A vendor holds Turkish flags for sale during a protest outside the Dutch consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he appropriately accused the Dutch government of "Nazism and fascism," saying only those types of regimes would bar foreign ministers from traveling within their countries. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan applauds following a rally in Istanbul, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The escalating dispute between Turkey and the Netherlands spilled over into Sunday, with a Turkish minister unable to enter her consulate after the authorities there had already blocked a visit by the foreign minister, prompting Erdogan to call the Dutch fascists. Erdogan said at the rally: "I had said that Nazism has risen from the grave. I said 'I thought Nazism was over but I was wrong.' In fact, Nazism is alive in the West." (AP Photo}