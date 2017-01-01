Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Aug. 2016 photo, a truck approaches the Sgt. James P. Hunter Memorial Bridge in Birmingham, Ohio. Hunter, an Army photojournalist was killed in Afghanistan on June 18, 2010. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, a plume of mist rises as water plummets over Niagara Falls, as seen from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Canada. More than 700,000 gallons of water go over the falls per second. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, cars are lined up as customers watch the film "Kubo and the Two Strings" at the Circle Drive-In Theatre in Scranton, Penn. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, curtains pattered with fruit hang inside a cabin which a traveller rented through Airbnb, along Lake Erie at Vermillion, Ohio. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, a hungry traveller eats a sandwich filled with french fries and cole slaw at Primati Bros. Restaurant and Bar, in Pittsburgh, Penn. The original location in Pittsburgh's Strip District opened in 1933. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, trees surround the covered bridge in Newfield Hamlet, N.Y. The bridge was completed in 1853 and is less than ten miles from Ithaca, NY. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, downtown Pittsburgh is seen through the window of the Duquesne Incline in Pittsburgh, Penn. The incline opened in 1877 and was restored in 1963. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, a fan takes a picture during a match between Columbus Crew SC and San Jose Earthquakes in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus won 2-0. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)
In this Aug. 2016 photo, a Bubble Soccer player runs for the ball on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Penn., during the 2016 Pitt Bubble Soccer Tournament. (Jonathan Elderfield via AP)