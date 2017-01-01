Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Witness Debra Bruce, twin sister to murder victim David Pauley, holds a necklace that her brother was wearing when his body was found during her testimony in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Witness Debra Bruce, twin sister to murder victim David Pauley, looks through a photo album of her brother's as Emily Pelphrey, special Summit County assistant prosecuting attorney, questions her about the item in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley is wheeled into Summit County Courtroom of Judge Lynne S. Callahan. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Witness Don Walters identifies items of murder victim David Pauley, that were stored at his house by accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callihan's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellen Kern, mother of Timothy Kern, the last victim, listens to testimony in accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley's trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley looks back at the gallery during his trial in Judge Lynne S. Callahan's Summit County Courtroom on Wednesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Witness David LeBlond indentifies accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley as the man he met at Chapel Hill Mall food court for a job interview during Beasley's trial in Judge Lynne S. Callahan's Summit County Courtroom. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Witness George Brown is sworn in by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley. Brown testified that he answered an advertisement and met with Beasley at the Chapel Hill Mall food court for a job interview. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley smiles at his sister Sherri Beasley as he is wheeled into Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney James L. Burdon confers with his client, accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley, during his trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)