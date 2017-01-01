Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dana Zedak (right), chairperson for the National Ski Patrol Safety Committee, presents a safety medal to 10-year-old Janey Rubin of Kent because she was wearing a helmet while skiing at Brandywine Ski Resort on Wednesday in Sagamore Hills, Ohio. It is part of the group's week long effort to reward safe skiers. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Skiers make their way down the slopes while skiing at Brandywine Ski The National Ski Patrol Safety Committee is running a week long effort to reward safe skiers by giving out safety medals and rewards. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Dana Zedak (right), chairperson for the National Ski Patrol Safety Committee, watches for safe skiers coming down the slopes at Brandywine Ski Resort on Wednesday in Sagamore Hills, Ohio. The group is running a week long effort to reward safe skiers. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Dana Zedak (right), chairperson for the National Ski Patrol Safety Committee, presents a safety medal to 10-year-old Janey Rubin of Kent because she was wearing a helmet while skiing at Brandywine Ski Resort on Wednesday in Sagamore Hills, Ohio. It is part of the group's week long effort to reward safe skiers. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
The safety medal given to 10-year-old Janey Rubin of Kent by Dana Zedak, chairperson for the National Ski Patrol Safety Committee, because she was wearing a helmet while skiing at Brandywine Ski Resort on Wednesday in Sagamore Hills, Ohio. It is part of the group's week long effort to reward safe skiers. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Skiers practice their skills and maneuvers while on the slopes at Brandywine Ski Resort on Wednesday in Sagamore Hills, Ohio. The National Ski Patrol Safety Committee is running a week long effort to reward safe skiers by giving out safety medals and rewards. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)