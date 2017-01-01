Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Volkswagen vehicles are stored at the vacant Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. The Volkswagen TDIs are in the center of the emissions scandal forcing Volkswagen to buy back those vehicles affected. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
David Derkach poses for a photo with his Volkswagen Golf, at his home in Federal Way, Wash. Derkach has faced delays in getting Volkswagen to buy back his diesel-engine vehicle following VW's emissions-cheating scandal. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)