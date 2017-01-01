Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
First Baptist Church of Akron member Jo Claire Knott talks about a 1963 photo of her son John Knott and her late husband Leslie Bobbitt planting potatoes. The photo hangs on the church bulletin board. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
First Baptist Church of Akron member Paul Kuczkowski, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors, plows up land for a community garden around the church with a restored 1941 Ford tractor on Wednesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)