Former French Economy Minister and candidate for the next presidential election, Emmanuel Macron leaves the University of Lille, during a political rally for his movement, En Marche! (Forward!) in Lille, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to present his program in Paris. Fillon was given preliminary charges over parliamentary jobs for his family Tuesday March 14, 2017 (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
FILE - In this March 6, 2007 file photo French lawmaker Jean Lassalle, right, tastes a glass of wine whilst visiting the French Basque stand in Paris. Under French law, candidates need to receive the political backing of 500 mayors, or elected officials, to be allowed to run for president. Lassale is a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. (AP Photo/Michael Sawyer, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2012 file photo, anti-capitalist leader and candidate for the 2017 presidential elections Philippe Poutou stands outside Fouquet's, one of the most glitzy restaurants on the Champs Elysees, in Paris. Under French law, candidates need to receive the political backing of 500 mayors, or elected officials, to be allowed to run for president. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)