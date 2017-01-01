Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
For people who use Google products, such as the calendar and email system, or have a Google-owned Nest thermostat, Google Home can integrate all of those systems into its smart speaker. It's a voice-controlled speaker/smart-home-hub-alternative to Amazon's Echo. Home answers questions, provides current news, plays music, manages everyday tasks, streams videos to TV and more. $129, available online only, www.bedbathandbeyond.com (Bed Bath & Beyond)
The Nest Learning Thermostat figures out the homeowner's preferred temperature and then programs itself to learn how long it takes to heat the home to improve energy efficiency. It offers an energy history and gives instructions to improve ways to save energy, among other offerings. $250, www.bestbuy.com (Best Buy)
The LiftMaster 8355W has a built-in Wi-Fi-connected smart garage door opener. Via the MyQ app, users can receive real-time alerts that indicate the status of the garage door via email or push notifications, and homeowners can monitor and control the opener from anywhere using mobile devices. Around $350 installed. See www.liftmaster.com to find a local dealer and specific prices. (Liftmaster)
The ecobee Homekit Enabled E3 Thermostat is a smart thermostat that can adjust temperatures based on the weather and the house's energy profile, among other skills. This thermostat comes with a remote sensor that can be placed in another part of the house to manage hot or cold spots. $245, www.lowes.com (Lowes)
The ISP8 from iHome, the newest version of its smart plug, connects to the home's Wi-Fi. Users can control the plugged-in device from their smartphones when away from home or use the included remote control if there's no smartphone available. $50, www.ihome.com (iHome)
Turn any floor lamp into a dimmer with Lutron's Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Kit for table and floor lamps. The starter kit comes with two remotes, a bridge that plugs into Wi-Fi and two plugs. The app allows users to create lighting scenes and schedules. $190, www.amazon.com (Amazon)